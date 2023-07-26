Bulls stunned by Berwick

By Marcus Uhe

A shock fourth-consecutive win for Berwick in the Eastern Football Netball League Premier Division over Noble Park has heaped pressure on the reigning premiers as the mid-year revival of Clint Evans’ side continues.

In one of the club’s most significant victories in recent years since shifting to the EFNL, Berwick held the Bulls goalless in the second half to keep its finals chances alive, winning 9.8 62 to 6.12 48 on the road.

Both sides looked to maximise the dry conditions and the space afforded at Pat Wright Senior Oval by moving the ball quickly and with hands through the middle and via the wings.

Noble Park kicked two of the first three in the contest before a series of missed opportunities saw them whiff on an opportunity to maximise its dominance, having gained the upper hand around the footy and in the territory battle.

The Bulls missed three shots in a three-minute period as Berwick found itself moored in the back half, before chaining their way out of trouble to find Charlie Muley in the goalsquare for its second.

Seven shots on goal to just two for only a five-point lead told the story of both the Bulls’ wastefulness, and Berwick’s efficiency.

The home side found their radar in the second, kicking 4.2 in a more polished performance.

The pressure they applied in the front half of the ground was sensational, with all goals coming from turnovers forced in the forward half or freekicks won through fierce tackling.

Kevin Kean’s crunching tackle on Lachlan Vaughan was the most-notable, leading to a goal to Nathan Noblett, who kicked five in the previous encounter between the two to announce himself to the competition back in round two.

Berwick was not to be denied, however, as the pendulum of momentum swung viciously throughout the term.

No side was able to kick more than two in a row, as Berwick hit the lead at the 24th minute through Caydn Lane.

It was the Bulls with a slender lead at the half, but scoring would become harder and harder for the home side who failed to kick a major for the remainder of the afternoon.

Nick Hillard opened the scoring in the second half by sharking a ruck tap from opposition ruckman Jono Beech and nailing a long shot on his right, a perfect start to the period for the Wickers who could sniff an upset.

Harry Money bagged a major with a long set shot to snatch the lead, the beneficiary of slick ball movement from a back six growing in confidence by the minute as it thwarted scoring opportunities.

He repeated the dose later in the term as his side showcased its ability to spread from a stoppage to push the lead to eight points.

Ahead by seven to begin the last, nerves appeared to set in for a side clinging to hopes of September action.

Four misses to open the quarter showcased their anxiety, but the Bulls didn’t fare much better.

The arm-wrestle was eventually broken by Sam Hilton-Joyce in the 24th minute, who dispossessed Luke Bull at half-forward before goaling on the run, wheeling away to his right as his teammates struggled to keep pace.

Where exuberance was written all-over the faces of those in navy blue, their counterparts in the royal variance look bereft of answers.

Hilton-Joyce was named in Berwick’s best players in just his third game of senior football, alongside more senior heads in Hillard, Tom Brennan and Jesse Cirulis.

For the Bulls, Jackson Casey continues to earn his keep, while Josh Stern kicked two.

Accuracy continues to dog Steve Hughes’ side, having not kicked more goals than behinds since thrashing Park Orchards in round eight, and averaging just 47 points in its last five outings.

Against East Ringwood in round 12 it was a goalless final term, only managing six behinds, an alarming sign for a side looking to defend its crown.

Berwick will look to push its winning run to five when it hosts Balwyn next week, while the Bulls will look to rectify its current skid, having dropped three of its last four, against Park Orchards.