Comeback clinches win for Rays

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A fourth-quarter surge has seen Dandenong’s Coates League girls escape with a five-point win against Tasmania at Shepley Oval on Saturday.

It took until the three-minute mark of the last quarter for the Rays to hit the front for the first time, with a three goal to one stanza enough to secure the result.

The Devils kicked a late third-quarter goal to extend the margin out to 14 points, before a Jemma Reynolds clearance gave Sophie Butterworth her fourth goal just before the siren.

Through Meg Robertson, who starred in the midfield, and Kayla Dalgleish, the Stingrays led three minutes into the fourth quarter after coach Josh Moore put it on them to prove they could stand up to pressure situations ahead of finals.

The Devils, quickly hit back, though, putting the pressure firmly onto the Rays.

Classy debutante Matilda Argus won a crucial one-on-two in defence to keep the margin within a goal before Dalgleish slotted her second of the final quarter to give the Rays back the lead.

Tassie had one deep inside 50 entry in the last seven minutes to get back in front, but couldn’t capitalise, with Dandenong otherwise having most of the play.

Abbey Tregallis’ physicality, Reynolds cleanliness and Mikayla Williamson’s consistency across the four quarters were all important to the end result.

Sophie Butterworth’s four goals all came at crucial times and helped ensure Dandenong’s plus-11 inside 50s were converted on the scoreboard, while Elli Symonds lifted in the ruck late.

Meanwhile, poor early conversion and a second-half fadeout has cost Dandenong boys a win over Tasmania at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on Saturday.

The result was further soured by a potentially nasty ankle injury to draft hopeful Kade De La Rue, whose strong national championships has strengthened his prospects.

The Stingrays had all the play in the first quarter as Harry DeMattia (30 disposals) and Billy Wilson (26 disposals) got to work in the midfield, yet they went into quarter time even.

The trend continued in the second quarter with the likes of Matt Nelson, Jacob Grant, Harry Doughton and Coren Giliam well fed and all looking lively.

But they lacked an ounce of polish with the last kick going inside 50 which kept Tasmania in the game, despite Kobe Shipp intercepting most of the forward half forays before the main break.

Shipp’s intercept marking and one-on-one work throughout the day was reminiscent of his showing in the Under-17 All-Stars match last year.

He has played on the wing and even as an inside midfielder for the Rays at times this year but looks most comfortable using his strength to win hardballs and reading cues of opposition attackers.

Trailing by nine points at three-quarter-time, the ascendancy Dandenong had against Tasmania, whose win secured the minor premiership, dried up.

A goalless last quarter saw the margin blow out to 22 points.

In his third game back, Cooper Simpson’s work rate and physicality stood out.

He got on the move in dangerous spots, winning four free kicks at stoppages, with the Devils aware of his potency, while he also laid three tackles and floated forward in a typical two-way performance.

Ben Hopkins provided overlap off halfback with his 28 touches, while Charlie Rowe also found it 21 times off halfback.

2025 draft eligible debutantes Tairon Ah-Mu (key forward) and Noah Hibbins-Hargraves (small forward), who both represented Vic Country at the under-16 national championships, showed promise, each finishing with a goal.

Meanwhile, Gippsland’s boys upset Eastern by six points at Morwell on Sunday.

After jumping out to an early lead, Eastern reined the Power in to create a tight tussle through the middle.

Zane Duursma’s goal midway through the last quarter gave Gippy the lead, the eighth lead change of the afternoon, with Jasper Alger’s major a minute later enough to seal the win.

Duursma again stood up with 4.3 and 10 marks, while Jesse Craven was productive with 21 touches and Tew Jiath prominent with his rebound.

Archer Reid and Lachie Smith, meanwhile, got well on top in the ruck, combining for 39 hitouts, with Smith particularly impressive with eight marks and 22 disposals.

Gippsland’s girls fought hard in a scrappy and wind-affected home clash with Northern prior to the boys.

It took until late in the third quarter for the first goal of the day to be scored, with just five majors in total in the Knights’ 4.6 30 to 1.3 9 win.

Jas Sowden was stylish despite the conditions, with 26 disposals (18 contested) and seven clearances adding an element of class to the midfield and 17 tackles underlining her hard work at repeat stoppages.

“She’s always been consistent with her defensive efforts and she’s smart getting around the ground to get the ball,” coach Nathan Boyd said.

“Her defensive and contested work has shown heaps of upside.

“The physicality of her game is what really endears her to me.

“She’s a workhorse and is in everything and could’ve kicked a couple of goals but gave good handballs to players who weren’t expecting it.”

Ella Stoddart was strong at fullback, her 20 disposals and six marks helping the Power defend 41 inside-50s, while Amber Schutte, typically a defender, ran through the midfield and Sophie Scalzo slotted the hosts’ only goal.

Star Ash Centra was left out due to fatigue from a big month with Vic Country followed by a local grand final.