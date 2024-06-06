Locals make their mark at VFL level

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park’s Levi Young made his VFL debut on Saturday night for Sandringham against Frankston after a solid start to the season in the Eastern Football Netball League (EFNL).

The key-position teenager is the son of highly-regarded player agent Colin Young, and garnered mild draft interest last year, before signing on with the Zebras after being overlooked.

He showed promise on debut, competing well for a player of his size and age, relieving St Kilda-listed ruck Max Heath, to finish with eight hitouts and five clearances.

Officer’s Cal Porter has continued his strong first season in charge of Box Hill, leading his side to 72-point belting of Essendon at Windy Hill.

Porter has been a bankable contributor in Box Hill’s midfield, averaging a tick under 20 disposals and applying pressure in the Hawks’ midfield.

The 25-year-old has elite stoppage craft and moves away from traffic well, which has been on display for a Box Hill side which currently sits 6-3.

Beaconsfield’s Matt Johnson kicked two goals in a low-scoring one-point loss for Frankston, while Noble Park’s Matt Nelson finished with 17 disposals and four tackles as he continues to develop at the level.

At Williamstown, Narre Warren’s Jack Toner worked hard in a 60-point loss to Port Melbourne, while Cranbourne’s Corey Ellison had three shots on goal.

Elsewhere, Northern Bullants winger Wal Wuol, from Berwick, showed his athleticism in transition as his team caused a boilover against Carlton.