Lots riding on rivalry

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park will be looking to rebound from a tough loss to Murrumbeena when it takes on traditional rivals Doveton on Saturday in Division 2 of the Southern Football Netball League.

The Redbacks have been a surprise packet of the competition so far and now appear a lock to make finals.

A second win in 2024 over Doveton will be enormous for the psyche and prove their ability to compete with the very best.

Doveton, meanwhile, will be looking to put on a show on a day of celebration for past players with the club celebrating its premiership threepeat in the early 1980s.

After holding an excellent account of themselves during a long period on the road, Doveton had a comfortable win over Caulfield on Saturday and sit well at second on the ladder.

But ladder positions go out the window in the battle of these two teams, with courage and desperation so long the currency for success in these battles.

The Doves arguably had their worst showing for their year in the last battle between these two teams and still nearly came away with the points.

Their depth appears stronger than Hampton Park’s and the team appears more balanced; but the Redbacks will be keen to keep the early-season momentum rolling.

Below are 10 players who will be crucial in the outcome of the game.

Key players:

Declan Brunell (Hampton Park): The Spiders’ leading goal kicker in 2024 with 17 including a five-goal haul last week, he gives them presence and energy inside 50.

Jayden Weichard (Hampton Park): Against a Doveton midfield which balances toughness with speed, Weichard’s ball-winning ability will be crucial.

Tanner Stanton (Hampton Park): Doveton have improved their ability to punish teams off turnover in 2024, so Stanton’s efficiency will be a key asset.

Jye King (Hampton Park): A quick improver in 2024, his strength is always crucial, whether used in defence or the ruck.

Liam Myatt (Hampton Park): His leadership, poise and class in big moments will be crucial in a battle which often comes down to contests and small acts.

Matthew Clarke (Doveton): A hard worker and versatile player whose clean skillset is superior to most in the competition.

Dylan Chapman (Doveton): Could be a big danger in the ruck and taking marks around the ground.

Sam Muirhead (Doveton): Has the capacity to take the game away from Hampton Park given his size advantage on the Redbacks’ defenders if he plays up forward.

Jake Ingaliso (Doveton): Has a real go in the contest and isn’t afraid of putting his body on the line. If it turns into an oldschool slog between two foes, he’ll come into his own.

Harley Primrose (Doveton): A tough midfielder who will have a crucial role to give his side territory.