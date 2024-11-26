Wonderful Wyatt whips his way to a century

By David Nagel

A ruthless display of power-hitting from Springvale South (3/277) superstar Jordan Wyatt (102 not out) has propelled the Bloods to a thumping seven-wicket victory over previously undefeated reigning-premier Buckley Ridges (269) on Saturday.

The tight confines of Park Oval were no match for Wyatt who smashed eight boundaries and an equal number of maximums in a 59-ball innings for the ages.

An undefeated 151-run stand between Wyatt and Blade Baxter (53 not out) guided the Bloods to victory, after the Bucks briefly fought their way back into the contest on day two.

Resuming at 0/52, with Mitchell Forsyth and Cam Scott both on 23 not out, the Bloods made a solid start before Ishan Jayarathna (1/38) made the initial breakthrough for the Bucks; trapping Scott in front of his stumps for a well-made 33.

Skipper Cam Forsyth (22) joined his brother at the crease, and had the Bloods in cruise-control at 1/120.

But battles between the Bloods and the Bucks never entirely fizzle out; and the reigning champs had two more bullets to fire.

The Bucks claimed two wickets for six runs; with Cam Forsyth falling to Hussain Ali (1/73) and Mitch (56) to Waqar Ali (1/36), with Wyatt and Baxter now both fresh at the crease.

But the Bucks’ talk of a comeback soon petered out, with Wyatt showcasing his mesmerising talents with 16 hits into or over the boundary.

Baxter was no slouch himself, whacking nine fours and a six in his 64-ball vigil while enjoying the very best seat in the house.

Wyatt now leads the way in the Turf 1 competition this season, with scores of 42, 17, 79 and 33 precursors to Saturday’s unbeaten century.

Opener Mitch Forsyth has also been impressive this season, with his weekend 56 adding to previous half-centuries of 62 not out and 74.

This was an impressive response from the Bloods, who took on the reigning champs down on form after back-to-back losses to Narre South and Hallam Kalora Park.

And only a brave tipster would pick against them prior to Christmas, with a home game against Beaconsfield followed by a visit to Lois Twohig Reserve to take on bottom-placed North Dandy.

As we all thought; it was way too early to write off the mighty Bloods just yet!

TURF 1 SUMMARY

ROUND 7 RESULTS

North Dandenong 160 and 1/19 def by Hallam Kalora Park 9d/279. Beaconsfield 201 def by Dandenong West 226. Berwick 3/269 def Narre South 265. Buckley Ridges 269 def by Springvale South 3/277.

LADDER

Hallam Kalora Park 30, Buckley Ridges 30, Springvale South 24, Dandenong West 24/ Beaconsfield 18, Berwick 18, Narre South 12, North Dandenong 12.

FIXTURE – R8

Hallam Kalora Park (1) v Berwick (6)

Narre South (7) v North Dandenong (8)

Dandenong West (4) v Buckley Ridges (2)

Springvale South (3) v Beaconsfield (5)