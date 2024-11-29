Temperature turned up on a tough day for Panthers

NARRE WARREN BOWLS

On a very hot day that threatened to be cancelled due to the heat policy the Narre Warren Bowls Club Division 1 side travelled to Cheltenham knowing that a good result would put them in the top four.

Unfortunately after a very close game it was not Narre Warren’s day, going down to a classy Cheltenham team 73-79.

The second team also travelled to Cheltenham and, after last week’s win, were hoping to make it two in a row.

The game was played in very trying conditions and was a stop-start game due to umpire decisions on the heat.

Narre Warren eventually came away with a very good win away from home, 82-74.

The third team started early, trying to get the game in before it got too hot, and travelled to Premier League club Clayton.

They also had a very stop-start game due to the heat.

In a very close game, with very little in it all day, Clayton got the better of Narre Warren with a final score of 80-82.

Narre Warren’s fourth side got to play this week at the Panther Dome and came up against a very strong team from Parkdale.

In another very close game Narre Warren was able to win two rinks but unfortunately Parkdale was too strong on the day, winning 82-85.

Narre 5 travelled to top-of-the-table Pakenham on Saturday expecting a very hard game and that is what Pakenham delivered.

It was not a great day for Narre Warren who was outclassed on all rinks going down 64-93.

Narre 6 also played under the Panther Dome on Saturday and this week had two players playing their first game of bowls.

They were Heather George and Samantha Cole-Surjan, with both players having good games and walking off with smiles on their faces.

The team played our friends from Upwey Tecoma and NWBC had a very close win, 86-83.

The Ferguson Plarre rink of the day award goes to: Karen Anderton; Gillian Wright; Robert Dalzell and David Stevens at +11.

This week Narre Warren has three players playing in the Sandbelt region finals.

Dean George is playing in the Men’s Novice Final and Wilma Stevenson and Judy Naughton are playing in the Ladies Pairs final.

Both these games are being played Friday night at Burden Park BC.

Saturday Pennant – Round 6

• Side 1: (Away) lost to Cheltenham 73-79

Points: 3. Ladder: 6th

Best rink: Ryan Tebble; Craig Lineham; Colin Groom and Josh McQueen +9

• Side 2: (Away) defeated Cheltenham 82-74

Points: 14. Ladder: 4th

Best rink: Michael Graham; Michael Black; John Pentreath and Dennis Paul +10

• Side 3: (Away) lost to Clayton 80-82

Points: 4. Ladder: 4th

Best rink: Pauline Kempf; Ray Aylen; Russell Keay and Greg Davies +7

• Side 4: (Home) lost to Parkdale 82-85

Points: 4. Ladder: 5th

Best rink: Donna Wood; Robert Beare; David Inifer and Geoff Miller +11

• Side 5: (Away) lost to Pakenham 64-93

Points: 0. Ladder: 6th

• Side 6: (Home) defeated Upwey Tecoma 86-83

Points: 14. Ladder: 3rd

Best rink: Karen Anderton; Gillian Wright; Robert Dalzell and David Stevens +11

RINK OF THE ROUND:

Side 6: Skip D. Stephens: +11 (Div 7 S/E Sect 6)

MIDWEEK PENNANT – ROUND 5

• Side 1: (Home) defeated Moorabbin 60-59

Points: 12. Ladder: 2nd

Best rink: Phil Howard; Craig Lineham; Eric Sydenham and Tim Gray: +10

• Side 2: (Away) defeated Mulgrave CC 67-40

Points: 16. Ladder: 1st

Best rink: Ana Mateos; Dean George; Fernando Mateos and Darren Thompson: +14

• Side 3: (Home) defeated Sandringham 66-60

Points: 14. Ladder: 4th

Best rink: Peter Groom; Pauline Kempf; Andy Tobler and Denise Ferguson: +10

• Side 4: (Home) lost to Mulgrave CC 52-59

Points: 2. Ladder: 2nd

Best rink: Robert Dalzell; Michael Nelson; Judith Naughton and Peter Wilson: +6

RINK OF THE ROUND:

Side 2: Skip D. Thompson +14 (Div 2 Sec 8)

-Craig Moore-