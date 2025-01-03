2024 in Review: Howarth breaks through when it matters

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The loudest cheer was reserved for Bailey Howarth as Dandenong West skipper Anthony Brannan presented his team with their individual premiership medallions.

Five separate players post-game spoke of their joy at seeing Howarth play an important hand with the bat in the semi-final after a lean year which yielded 142 runs at an average of 10.

He’s the energiser bunny in the field who gets under opponents’ skin and provides spark in the change room.

Howarth came to the wicket in the 43rd over, with fellow unbeaten batter Anthony Brannan yet to score off just two balls – the skipper himself coming to the wicket as a result of Shaun Weir retiring due to cramping.

It was the strongest punch Parkfield threw to Dandy West on day two.

Offies Travis D’Souza and Dishan Malalasekera bowled 24 consecutive dot balls upon his arrival to the wicket, with Howarth absorbing the pressure before playing his style of cricket in a knock of 33 that Brannan said was “almost match-winning.”

“I know this year has been a bit scrappy but just that time last week was important so I wanted to come out there today and be aggressive because I have been playing against what I want to be,” Howarth said.

“I want to be a middle order aggressive player so I stuck to my gut and went for it.

“I had so much confidence to play aggressive shots.

“It was good to get out there and get the win.”

Howarth said watching Malinga Bandara bat, particularly against spin, has assisted his growth behind-the-scenes this season, with the former Sri Lankan cricketer noting his attitude.

“We see young players panic very quickly – that is the moment we need to talk to him and say this is the role and job and responsibility you have,” Bandara said.

“All the youngsters we like to give responsibility and they try to achieve rather than them thinking the senior players will do it.

“Bailey is a good learner which is why he played such a crucial innings in the finals.”

One of his staunchest supporters, Brannan, hopes the innings “puts some critics to bed”, highlighting his fitness and running between the wickets, while Nuwan Kulasekara revealed the attacking flair has been in the works at training.

“That is confidence,” Kulasekara said.

“Once your confidence is back, you can do anything you want to do, so that is what Bailey did today.

“Sometimes when I am working with him, it’s about when the ball is in your zone, go for it so you can put the pressure on the opposition so he did well today.”