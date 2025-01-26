DDCA goes down as associations come together

By Marcus Uhe

The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) representative team was on the wrong end of a final over thriller in its exhibition game against the Victorian Turf Cricket Association (VTCA) on Sunday at Noble Park’s Pat Wright Senior Oval.

The home side was unable to defend 10 runs in the final over after posting 9/204 for victory in the first innings.

North Dandenong seamer Deeshan Vimukthi was chosen by skipper Jordan Hammond to bowl the final set of six deliveries and nearly began the over in the best possible fashion with the wicket of VTCA captain Mitch Johnstone.

Johnstone nailed a lofted straight drive down the ground on the first ball of the over, chancing his arm despite the DDCA having two fielders on the long straight boundary.

The catch was there for the taking but a miscommunication between Mitch Forsyth and Triyan De Silva saw the ball go to ground, and the batters run two.

Vimukthi nailed a wide yorker on the second ball but was hit for six on the third, as Johnstone this time cleared the straight boundary.

A well struck drive beat the infield on the fourth ball of the over, allowing the batters to run the final two required for victory.

The DDCA took regular wickets in the first half of the innings, including two in the opening two overs, and had the visitors in trouble at 5/81 when De Silva grabbed a wicket in his second over.

Player of the match, Matthew Gaskett, however, made 42, and Aaron Maynard 39, to put their side in a winning position, before the captain sealed the deal with the winning runs, seven wickets down.

Berwick quick James Trodd was the DDCA’s only multiple wicket-taker, grabbing 2/33.

Earlier in the day, the DDCA failed to capitalise on a promising start made by the top order.

Forsyth (26) and Hallam Kalora Park’s Damith Perera (34) added 46 for the second wicket but both departed in the space of 10 balls.

Michael Wallace and Venuk Hemachandra both followed suit in quick succession as the DDCA fell to 5/97, after reaching 1/81.

Jeevan Mendis and De Silva both added 34 in a stabilising 63-run stand and Trodd added 24 in the dying stages to lift the home side to 9/204.

The VTCA has now won the last three contests between the associations.