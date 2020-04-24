Reward for hero mums

-

Want to give your community-minded mum an extra treat this Mother’s Day?

If your mum is an essential worker, volunteer or helps others in the Greater Dandenong community, Armada Dandenong Plaza wants to hear about it.

In 25 words or less, write about ‘why your mum is a Community Mum’ to be in the running for one of five $100 plaza gift cards.

Centre manager Mark Tannahill said it was the chance to show gratitude to our mums.

“Right now local mums are doing it all, cooking, cleaning, home schooling and many are also working in the front line as essential workers, so we want to take this opportunity to thank them and show them our gratitude.”

To enter, write your 25-word submission on a piece of paper, photograph it and email it to dandenongplaza@retprogroup.com.au by Wednesday 6 May.

Details, terms and conditions at armadadandenongplaza.com.au