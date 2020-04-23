Teens detained after wild chase

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three teenagers were arrested after speeding in a stolen car at more than 180km/h, crashing into another car and nearly hitting a woman with a pram during a daylight police chase on Sunday 19 April.

Victoria Police officers blocked the path of the white Audi about 11.50am in Cranbourne, police say.

An officer used a baton to smash through the driver’s side window. A second officer then sprayed OC foam at the driver.

The driver allegedly escaped – speeding off at a fast speed through red lights and on the wrong side of the road, according to police.

The Audi was later spotted in Dandenong South and followed by the police Air Wing.

It drove a circuit through the back streets of Dandenong and Noble Park before travelling back outbound on the Monash Freeway from the Toorak Road exit.

Police say they observed the car exit at Warrigal Road, driving at high speeds and on the wrong side of the road.

The Audi allegedly crashed into another vehicle at traffic lights, nearly hit a woman pushing a pram and drove on.

Police deployed stop sticks and engaged in a pursuit. The Audi continued speeding at more than 180 km/h on its rims in the Monash Freeway emergency lane, police say.

Police at that stage terminated the pursuit due to the Audi’s driver being allegedly unable to control the vehicle.

The Audi was reportedly driven into a ditch on Stud Road, Dandenong. The three 16-year-old youths fled on foot and were arrested nearby.

All three were charged with car theft and refusing to comply with Covid-19 directions.

The teen who drove away in Cranbourne was also charged with dangerous driving, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to stop on police request and drug possession.

A second teen was charged as the driver during the Warrigal Road and Monash Freeway incidents, and will face offences such as dangerous driving whilst pursued by police, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to stop on police request, drug possession and committing an indictable offence on bail.

The third youth was also charged with cannabis possession and committing an indictable offence on bail.

The trio were all on bail and youth supervision orders at the time, police say.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at a children’s court.