Donut Day offers ‘dandee’ prize

-

National Donut Day is set to return to Dandenong Market – with the chance to win a year’s supply of Dandee Donuts.

On 5 June, the local institution is also offering 25 per cent of its speciality donuts, including a decadent limited-edition Tim Tam Donut Burger.

It combines a melting original or caramel Tim Tam biscuit wedged within a warm Dandee Donut, whipped cream, jam and a cinnamon sugar topping.

Other specials include Nutella-filled and custard-filled donuts.

Dandee Donuts has been serving locals since 1968.

To win a chance for 12 months of Dandee Donuts, enter at dandenongmarket.com.au/news/donut-miss-out-of-the-tastiest-day-of-the-year/