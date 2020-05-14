U3A awake in ‘hibernation’

-

The ‘wheels are still turning’ while Dandenong U3A has gone into ‘hibernation’ during the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

Normally it would be conducting free programs such as gardening, philosophy, genealogy, line dancing, embroidery and craft, Italian and Spanish languages, computing, history, tai chi, mah-jong, painting and drawing, current affairs and meditation.

Some classes are still running, albeit using other ways and means.

The intrepid Spanish tutor Gloria Skalicka, who has taken her class on a guided tour of Spain in the past, is still finding a way to run her lessons.

As well as supplying comprehensive study notes, she manages to keep in touch with her 18 students almost every day either by phone, emails or Messenger.

Computer tutor Clive Gould is running his Windows 10 Intermediate class as a virtual classroom using the magic of ZOOM software.

Dandenong U3A president Vivienne Fernandes was hopeful that programs would resume at the start of next semester, 27 July “if safe protocols are in place”.

Details: dandenongu3a.org/