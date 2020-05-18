All smiles aboard the ‘Mum Run’

-

Mothers have been off school grounds during Covid-19, but not forgotten at St Anthony’s Primary School.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, principals and teachers on the school’s bus did a ‘Mum Run’ to drive by their students’ homes in Noble Park.

On the circuit of 35 streets on 8 May, they waved to their smiling students and families from driveways and out the bus windows.

A Mother’s Day gift was delivered to each mum.

Principal Patrika Rowley gave a simple reason for the touching gesture.

“Because we love our mums and they are working so hard at home helping all of our children to learn.”