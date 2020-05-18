All smiles aboard the ‘Mum Run’

-

Mothers have been off school grounds during Covid-19, but not forgotten at St Anthony’s Primary School.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, principals and teachers on the school’s bus did a ‘Mum Run’ to drive by their students’ homes in Noble Park.

On the circuit of 35 streets on 8 May, they waved to their smiling students and families from driveways and out the bus windows.

A Mother’s Day gift was delivered to each mum.

Principal Patrika Rowley gave a simple reason for the touching gesture.

“Because we love our mums and they are working so hard at home helping all of our children to learn.”

 

Your first stop before buying a home. View the whole picture.