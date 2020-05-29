Market stalls, auction re-open

-

Non-food stalls at Dandenong Market are re-opening on Tuesday 2 June as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The small businesses in The Bazaar, plant and flower sellers, key cutters, pet supplies seller, tools and garden suppliers and the popular outdoors auction will be open for trade.

The market’s general manager Jennifer Hibbs was “feeling a real sense of relief” after a “challenging few months.

“As with everything, these changes come with strict rules around distancing, density and hygiene. “There is much to be done to help traders resume business, safely and appropriately. We look forward to welcoming them back.”

Social distancing measures include crowd limits at peak times and security teams helping to manage “hot spots”.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers safe and we ask our customers to do their part too in maintaining a safe distance from others while shopping at the Market.”