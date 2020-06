-

VIP Kitchen’s chef Hai Yan, pictured, was back on the chopping board as Springvale restaurants re-opened for limited table dining from 1 June.

Eateries had been limited to take-aways only during to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Restaurant and cafes are open for up to one customer per four square metres of dining space. A maximum of 20 dine-in patrons at a time applies.

Venues must record diners’ first names and phone numbers to help contact tracing.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS