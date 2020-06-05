Vandals attack nature reserve

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Native trees in Fotheringham Reserve have been felled by vandals, not as a part of weed-reduction works, Greater Dandenong Council has confirmed.

Six juvenile River Red Gums were recently vandalised in the reserve – which featured in a Star Journal photo gallery on 26 May.

Greater Dandenong director Paul Kearsley said no trees were felled as part of the recent council works as part of the reserve’s bushland management plan.

“Weed control works are undertaken to reduce the prevalence of weeds, which can compete with and smother native species, as well as reduce habitat value for native fauna.

“The mowing works were to control the spread of weedy grasses such as Veldt Grass.

“Native grasses such as Weeping Grass, which also occur in the area, were not negatively impacted by the mowing.”

The council is also building a boardwalk over the Alex Wilkie Reserve billabong, which is closed during winter.

The construction is expected to be finished in time for the reserve’s reopening in September, Mr Kearsley said.

The boardwalk works are part funded by a State Government Caring for our Local Environment grant.

Outside of winter, Alex Wilkie Reserve is open on Fridays and every third Sunday of the month.