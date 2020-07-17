Plaza seats removed in lockdown

-

Armada Dandenong Plaza’s vendors are selling takeaway only as part of stage 3 restrictions.

As in the previous lockdown, seating in the mall and food court has been removed.

Outlets have closed such as some national retailers, beauty, nail and massage services, gyms, cinemas and entertainment venues.

“Armada Dandenong Plaza is undertaking additional cleaning precautions and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines to ensure the centre remains a safe and hygienic environment for customers to visit,” a spokesperson said.

“We are constantly monitoring Government advice and will provide updates to the Armada Dandenong Plaza community as soon as new information becomes available.

“Customers should continue to check the centre’s website for updates.”

Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au