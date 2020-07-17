What’s cooking at Dandy Market?

-

In response to the Covid-19 lockdown, Dandenong Market’s smorgasbord of food vendors are cooking ready-to-eat meals for busy families to take home.

Some of the options include Dandy Burek and San San’s Dumpling House offering frozen bureks and dumplings which can be kept in the freezer over the six weeks of ‘stay-at-home’ isolation.

Other traders such as Piqniq Hut, G’s Pizzeria and Soup Junction have worldly curries, pizza and soups which be kept fresh in the fridge for days

All other street food traders representing a multitude of nationalities who visit the market are offering takeaway for busy families.

Think classics of the world – bahn mi, pho, hokkein noodles, even a Dandee Donut as a sweet treat for home-schooled students.

Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said ready-to-eat meals gave some relief to under-pressure parents.

“Between the juggles of working from home and taking on the role of classroom teacher once again, there’s not much room left to make nutritious and delicious meals night after night.”

Dandenong Market’s street food traders have remained open, offering takeaway only, since the first lockdown was announced in March.

“Supporting small family businesses during these times is vital as they nurture and diversify our community,” said Ms Hibbs.

“It’s been heart-warming to watch the community come together to support these traders when they’ve needed it. To those people, we sincerely thank you”.