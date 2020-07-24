Delays build for Springvale Hub

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Springvale Community Hub’s will be “softer” and later than originally anticipated, says Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti.

The $50 million-plus project, whose works had already slowed during Covid-19, was slated for a “soft” opening in July.

However, the recent ‘stay-at-home’ statewide lockdown – which bans public gatherings – has caused further postponement. Doors won’t open until the lockdown’s end – mid-August at the earliest.

Cr Memeti said a formal opening would then follow in early September – by which time the project’s outdoor features will be complete.

Cr Memeti, who features in a council-filmed walk-through, said the community would be “so impressed” by the “state-of-the-art facility”.

“It will be an absolute gem for the community of Springvale – it will be here for the next 100 years.

“I can’t wait to open its doors to the community for the first time.”

The superseded Springvale Library will make way for the hub, which includes a more spacious and modern library, art gallery, cafe, meeting rooms and customer service centre.

Outside will be a landscaped parkland, playground and sports courts.

Cr Memeti predicted a surge of library patrons from 10,000 a week to up to 40,000, mirroring the popularity of the new Dandenong Library.