Organic step for farm-fresh stall

Undaunted by the pandemic, a certified-organic produce stall has quickly cultivated a ready following at Dandenong Market.

Peninsula Organic Farmgate opened at the market weeks ago, offering fruit and vegetables harvested from owner Tash Fields’ family farm in Baxter on the Mornington Peninsula.

Their crops include unusual varieties of heirloom carrots, beetroot and cauliflower as well as a spread of crisp lettuce varieties and Romanesco.

The stall also offers locally-grown and Australian-made dairy, eggs, bread and groceries.

Ms Fields started the farm in 2009 and opened the business in 2013.

She pressed ahead with expansion plans despite Covid-19, knowing that a stall at Dandenong Market would be the “next step”.

“Much of what we grow is based on customer feedback,” Ms Fields said.

“I love talking to customers and letting them know where their food comes from.”

Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said the stall presented an opportunity to reach and serve new customers.

“We are pleased to see Peninsula Organic Farmgate offer these new shoppers the most competitive possible prices on the organic foods they love.

“Those who support our small businesses will likely advocate for locally sourced produce too. There are so many positives in this story.”