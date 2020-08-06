Light relief in aged homes

-

A Dandenong funeral home is beaming in live entertainment to locked-down aged care residents.

Le Pine and White Lady Funerals will stream a horse-themed film and a music concert into a number of aged care homes and retirement villages.

Dandenong Le Pine funeral services manager Peter Sharry said it would bring relief to residents, many of whom were unable to leave their rooms due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We just wanted to do something nice, create a couple of fun events that would bring a smile to faces during this difficult time,” Mr Sharry said.

The Le Pine Virtual Horse Day replaces the funeral home’s annual horse therapy activity – which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

A pre-recorded 10-minute film was organised to give an update on the horses and a behind-the-scenes look at their stables and homes.

“Our annual horse therapy activity is a highly anticipated event on the calendar of many retirement and aged care homes,” Mr Sharry said.

“We get regular comments from facilities that it is a memorable highlight of the residents’ year.

“The film is designed to be light-hearted and fun, encouraging residents to have a few laughs in a safe environment.”

Music in the Chapel – a pre-recorded live musical session held at Dandenong Le Pine Funerals – was also streamed.

Mr Sharry’s sister and professional singer Annemarie and musicians performed nostalgic hits from the 1950s and 60s.

“In the past we have invited local aged care residents for a morning melodies live session in our chapel,” Mr Sharry said.

“This is the next best thing and can reach even more people.

“Music brings back a lot of positive memories for the older generation and it just a nice, feel good thing to do.”

Music in the Chapel was expected to become a regular event.

“Our chapel has great acoustics and holds 200 people and hopefully once COVID is over we can hold a concert with various local choirs and community church groups.”