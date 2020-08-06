Covid-19: Cases rise, streets quiet

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

As businesses enter mass forced shutdowns, Greater Dandenong has recorded 12 new cases of Covid-19.

The council area now has 200 active cases, included in a total of 273 since the start of the pandemic.

Outlook Gardens aged care cluster has risen by five to 68 infections.

The Mulgrave Woolworths distribution centre cluster grew by 2 cases to 59.

Cluster numbers at Jayco Dandenong (at least 18) and Bestway supermarket (8) have not been issued by the DHHS.

Meanwhile under stage 4 lockdown, businesses such as ‘non-essential’ retailers and hairdressers have been forced shut for the next six weeks.

Industries identified as high-risk such as abattoirs and construction are running with reduced workforces. Supermarket distribution centres will also reduce staff from midnight on Sunday.

“Truthfully, I never thought I’d find myself in a position where I’d have to ask people not to go to work,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“But right now, that is exactly what we are asking of so many Victorians to help slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

Victoria Police issued 176 fines to individuals for breaching Chief Health Officer directions, including 51 for failing to wear a mask.

Fifty-five people were breached for not adhering to the 8pm curfew, including “numerous” cases of people out after midnight, police say.

Victoria has recorded 471 new Covid-19 infections and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

The state’s death toll is 170, with 575 Covid patients in hospital and 42 in ICU.

Four of the eight most recent deaths were in aged care facilities. There are now more than 1500 cases linked to aged care outbreaks.

Elsewhere in the South East, Casey recorded 15 new cases. Its active cases number 330.

There were five new infections among 86 active cases in Monash, six among 89 in Kingston, eight among 64 in Frankston and six among 60 in Cardinia.