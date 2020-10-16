Colour, noise and friends return

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

St Anthony’s Primary School students were given a colourful welcome back to classrooms on Monday 12 October.

Staff, including principal Patrika Rowley, dressed up brightly for morning car park duty – the first since Covid lockdowns closed schools in early August.

On went the bubble machines as students walked through flags, balloons, streamers and welcome signs.

As they settled in, welcome back treats and student ‘survival kits’ awaited them.

“(It was) to congratulate them for all their hard work during remote and online learning and to celebrate being back at school together,” Ms Rowley said.

“The school grounds were once again filled with extremely excited students with big smiles on their faces.

“The students were so happy to be back at school with their friends and teachers.”

Excited staff and students were adjusting well to the new Covid-safe hygiene procedures, she said.