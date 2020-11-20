Black Friday bargains return

-

Black Friday sales are back at Armada Dandenong Plaza on Friday 27 November.

Last year’s popular discount item was the Nintendo Switch, while this year’s hot prediction is the Xbox series X, says centre manager Mark Tannahill.

Other discounted items have yet to be announced.

They include small and big screen Smart TVs, fitness tech, active wear, gaming laptops, Air pods pros, noise-reducing headphones and wireless buds, all season fashions, multisport watches and smart watches.

Homewares and electricals such as Dyson stick vacs and air purifiers are also on special.

Mr Tannahill said shoppers should start checking early for clues on items for sale.

Some sales will start up to two days early and will be extended all week, he said.

“November Black Friday Sales are always a much anticipated event annually however this year you can expect to see some really amazing deals from retailers across the board.

“It is the ideal time to search for pre-Christmas bargains.”

Shoppers will have the chance to win one of five $300 centre gift cards on 27 November.

For terms and conditions, visit armadadandenongplaza.com.au

For more information visit: www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au