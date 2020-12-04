Online carollers on song

-

Rehearsals for Greater Dandenong’s Christmas Carols have been in full swing.

Dandenong Primary School students as well as guest stars Denis Walter, Rhonda Burchmore and Mary Ann Van Der Horst are part of the talented lineup.

The carols will be streamed virtually into viewers’ homes due to Covid restrictions.

The event includes online activities like a Christmas storytime, giftwrap-making workshop, a Jingle Bell disco room and Funky Festive games room.

Local restaurants will offer discounts on the night.

Registrations are required for the free online event.

Greater Dandenong Carols is on Friday 11 December. Workshops start at 6pm, followed by the concert at 7.30pm-8.30pm.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/carols