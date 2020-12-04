Lyndale upgrade takes flight

-

Lyndale Secondary College is set to receive a State Budget boost of $10.8 million, to complete stage four of a $27.6 million upgrade that began in 2015.

The school’s acting principal, Pam Robinson, said they were “very excited” to hear the news and that “it was like Christmas come early”.

“Since 2015, the school has been transformed, including a state-of-the-art library with indoor and outdoor reading areas, STEM and arts buildings as well as a flight simulator for VET Aviation students,” Ms Robinson said.

“The latest stage will create a new senior school, middle-school and sports centre facilities,” she added, with works expected to be completed by 2022.

Emerson College, Carwatha P-12 College and Kingswood Primary School in Dingley Village will also share $24 million to go towards various building projects.

Three local schools will also share $776,910 fast-tracked from the Minor Capital Works Fund.

Chalcot Lodge Primary School in Endeavour Hills will receive $351,665 for covered walkways and shaded areas.

Yarraman Oaks Primary School in Noble Park receives $369,125 to upgrade its senior building.

Rosewood Downs Primary School in Dandenong North will also receive $56,120 to upgrade its senior playground.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the funding ensured students had access to “the best school facilities and a great education”.

“This investment is vital to Dandenong’s economic recovery and creating jobs in the Education State.”