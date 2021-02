-

Doveton’s popular animal farm has reopened to the public, subject to public-health restrictions.

Myuna Farm on Kidds Road offers up-close feeding of animals as well as a playground, café and room hire for functions and birthdays.

Due to Covid-19 safety measures, pony rides and train rides are currently closed.

Contact details, including a QR code scan, are required for contact tracing.

The farm is open daily from 10am-4pm.

Details: www.casey.vic.gov.au/facilities-hire/myuna-farm