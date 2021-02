-

Students hit the ground running in the first week of school in 2021.

St Gerard’s Primary School hosted a Give Me Week, featuring a workshop on Ozbots, greens screens and robots on 4 February.

The workshop was staged by Dandenong Library’s staff members Trent and Sara.

Meanwhile St Anthony’s Primary School’s new principal Erin Nagel helped prep students settle into their first days of schooling.

And Keysborough Gardens Primary School prep students posed for an early group shot.