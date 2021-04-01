Shedding the social isolation

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

For some, the intense isolation felt during Covid hard lockdowns isn’t a passing phase.

Keysborough Mens Shed is making a callout for homebound single men to join the camaraderie of its weekly get-togethers, says chair Geoff Wright.

During lockdown its 40-strong members had sharply missed a social outlet.

By necessity, their shed off Loxwood Avenue in Keysborough Community Park was closed for close to a year.

“The time away from the shed due to it being closed has caused small problems,” Mr Wright said.

“But by getting together again, it has helped all of us.”

Each Friday, members tinker in the workshop, chat over a cuppa or mow the lawn outside. A $5 lunch is also set to return.

Sometimes they’re painting wooden toys with people with a disability from The Bridge in Noble Park.

Mr Wright said the shed provides tools for tinkering but also for mental health.

It simply aims to keep its members happy, to provide care and companionship one another.

“This is important from my point of view because living by yourself is stressful.

“We can get together and help sort each other’s problems out, or point people towards services that can help.

“A talk and a cuppa is available each Friday. If that can save a life, then the shed is worthwhile for all of us.”

He says the shed has plenty of success stories. Men who have been helped back on track.

Sponsorship and funding has however dried up, with some of the shed’s key supporters hitting hard times in Covid.

Files and electric drill bits are also needed.

To join or to support the shed, contact Geoff Wright on 0415 066 170 or geoffnyinny@gmail.com