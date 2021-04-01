Driver battered in Springvale carjacking

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two males are on the run after a driver was allegedly bashed with a baseball bat during a carjacking in Springvale.

Police say the victim was attacked as he sat in his Honda CRV in Blissington Street about 6.30pm on Sunday 28 March.

One of the robbers reached into the car and stole the keys from the ignition. He then punched the driver in the face and tried to grab his phone.

The victim climbed out of the car’s passenger side. He was struck with a baseball bat by a male claiming to be a police officer.

One of the males drove off in the Honda. The other drove away in a white ute with a hard-top canopy.

Neither vehicle has been located as of 1 April, police say.

The victim was treated for non-critical injuries.

The first offender was described as Caucasian appearance, 25-30 years, 173 centimetres, medium build with a blond mullet.

He wore a camouflage hooded top, black shorts with a red stripe and tattoos on his right hand and right calf.

The second male was described as Caucasian with a moustache.

He wore a grey top with black sleeves and hood, black pants and black shoes.

Greater Dandenong CIU investigators have publicly released images and CCTV.

Anyone who recognises the pair or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au