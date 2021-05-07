Game on for legend’s trophy

-

More than 200 young footballers showed off their skills in front of former Socceroo skipper Paul Wade at St John’s Regional College, Dandenong.

Boys and girls from St John’s seven feeder primary schools were tussling for the annual Paul Wade Cup on 3 May.

In the final, St Anthony’s Primary School in Noble Park won a 4-2 scorefest against the Endeavour Hills-based St Paul Apostle North Primary School.

Other teams hailed from St Gerard’s Primary, Holy Family School, St Paul’s Apostle South, St Kevin’s Primary, St Francis De Sales Primary and St Mary’s Primary.

Mr Wade, an 118-game international, presented the winner’s trophy named in his honour.

The tournament was organised by St John’s VCAL and Year 9 soccer academy students as well as Olympiacos Melbourne Football Club.