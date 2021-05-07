-

An Eid Festival celebrating the end of the Ramadan fast will be held at Armada Dandenong Plaza.

The shopping centre will host an Eid Festival Fun Day on 15 May including an animal farm, kid’s earmuff decoration craft station, face painting, cooking demonstrations and henna art.

Free showbags will be offered by selected retailers while stocks last.

Eid al-Fitr – the Festival of Breaking the Fast – is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting in Ramadan.

A crescent moon is on display at the plaza’s centre court. It’s symbolic of Ramadan, which starts when the moon is sighted in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Plaza centre manager Mark Tannahill said Ramadan and Eid were significant calendar events observed by many of the centre’s retailers, customers, contractors and staff.

“The Eid Family Fun Day will be an inclusive event and a great way for the whole community to come together.”

The family fun day is on Saturday 15 May 11am-2pm at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Details: www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au