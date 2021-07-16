Tales of growing homelessness

-

The light shines bravely on the plight of homelessness in a raw production at Drum Theatre on 22 July.

unHOWsed features women experiencing homelessness taking centre stage and bringing their real voices to a growing issue.

Homelessness among elderly women is on the rise in Australia, up 31 per cent in the past five years.

Homelessness Australia reports an 83 per cent rise in older women ‘couch surfing’ and 75 per cent more sleeping in cars.

Arts group Tashmadada created the ensemble with and exciting composed soundscape and lighting.

In 60 minutes of stage time, unHOWsed tells real stories with pathos and humour.

Critics have described the work as “one of the most important you’ll see” and a “visceral and provocative” experience that cuts through.

“These are brave, real women, and they’re sharing a slice of themselves with the world,” Theatre Press stated.

In August, the world-renowned singer Isiah Firebrace and his band will perform their original, chart-topping works at Drum Theatre.

The former X-Factor winner and acclaimed Eurovision entrant for Australia has a platinum single It’s Gotta Be You, which has more than 230 million streams.

His new release Spirit shares the heartbreak of finding your spiritual side after being lost within yourself.

unHOWsed is at Drum Theatre, corner Lonsdale and Walker streets, Dandenong on Thursday 22 July, 7.30pm, with an age recommendation of 15 years-plus.

Isiah Firebrace appears on Thursday 12 August at 8pm.

Bookings: 8571 1666 or drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au