Magic lights up Springvale

-

The famous snowfalls are gone, but Springvale’s award-winning snow festival returns in ‘spirit’ this month.

In a Covid-safe form, the Spirit of Snow Fest is lit up with 15 neon light displays and projection lighting along Buckingham Avenue every Saturday and Sunday during August.

There’s also a selfie opportunity with an illuminated Springvale globe.

The festival had in the past attracted crowds of more than 40,000 to enjoy snow delivered from Mt Buller to Springvale’s streets.

Sadly, no snow falls will feature at this year’s event.

Among its awards were two Global Ex trophies in 2020 for best municipal event and best Australian/Oceania region event.

In 2020, the event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Spirit of Snow Fest is on between 5pm-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays until 29 August.

Details: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/spirit-of-snowfest or 8571 5090.