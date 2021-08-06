City declared ‘home for all’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In joining City of Greater Dandenong’s people’s panel, Crystal Moon wanted to raise a voice for its young, vulnerable and disadvantaged.

Ms Moon, of Springvale South, found many allies among her panellists as they forged a vision for the city for 2040.

“When there’s a common goal, it’s amazing how well diverse people can work together,” she said.

“We’re relatively the same at the crux of who we are. We all want to have a happy life, we all want to be valued, we all want to contribute.”

The vision that was formed declares City of Dandenong as a “home for all”.

It describes a “healthy, vibrant, innovative and creative” city that enjoys celebrations and embraces equal opportunity, multiculturalism, the individual and environmental sustainability.

The panellists were randomly selected from the community to represent the city’s diverse demographics.

Over several days, they workshopped in a large circle to mould the vision.

The panel reviewed community responses, heard expert presentations on the city’s challenges and prospects, and balanced the city’s diverse needs.

Ms Moon spoke glowingly of the knowledge and insight in the room.

““It really showed that to find really robust solutions you have to take into account a lot of different voices.

“It’s a matter of just getting the right people together and having the space and time to listen.

“And trusting people that they know what’s good for the city.”

The topics were challenging.

Like how to tackle the city’s reputation as a safe place, how to address asylum seekers’ intergenerational traumas and how to inspire options for higher training and education.

Art was seen as an important way for community members to tell their stories. The city’s energy efficiency goals were endorsed.

Ms Moon says by 2040, Australia’s must multicultural city could build off its manufacturing industry to become a “super city”.

“That’s where we want to see it over the next 15-20 years.”

She would welcome the panel reconvening for progress checks on the vision – which is said to influence the council’s future planning.

Mayor Angela Long said the vision built on the council’s previous iteration to be a “safe and vibrant city of opportunity for all to visit, work, live and play”.

“We are extremely grateful for the input of the panel, who represent our diverse community. This new vision reflects who we are, and who we want to be in the future,” Cr Long said.

Under the state’s Local Government Act 2020, all councils are required to develop a long-term vision with its community.

The vision reads: “The City of Greater Dandenong is a home to all.

“It’s a city where you can enjoy and embrace life through celebration and equal opportunity.

“We harmonise the community by valuing multiculturalism and the individual.

“Our community is healthy, vibrant, innovative and creative.

“Our growing city is committed to environmental sustainability.

“Welcome to our exciting and peaceful community.”

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/council-plan-2021-25