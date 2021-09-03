Playgrounds offer kids’ relief

-

Small bitter-sweet relief has been offered to locked-down Melburnians as active cases steeply rose by more than 200 a day.

Star News photographer STEWART CHAMBERS captured the day that playgrounds were re-opened for children under 12 on 3 September.

At playgrounds, a child can only be accompanied by one parent or carer. Adults have been ordered not to take off masks to eat or drink, and to check-in with QR codes.

Other lockdown restrictions – including the five-reasons-to-leave-home rule – remains until 70 per cent of Victorians have a dose of Covid vaccine.

The Government estimates that point will be reached about 23 September.

“This is not where we wanted to be as a community, but we need to keep cases low so we can get more people vaccinated,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“So my message is: if you are over 18 and you want to keep you and your family safe, don’t wait. AstraZenca is available now. Make a booking to get vaccinated.”

From the 70 per cent point, restrictions will ease modestly. The five-kilometre radius for exercise and shopping expands to 10 kilometres.

Daily outdoor exercise rises from two to three hours. Outdoor gym equipment and skate parks will re-open.