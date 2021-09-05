Man charged with murder

-

A man has been charged with the murder of another man in Shawlands Caravan Park in Dandenong South.

Police were called to the site on South Gippsland Highway after reports of a fight between several people on Saturday 4 September on 10pm.

The 41-year-old victim suffered life-threatening stab wounds and died at the scene, police say.

A 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 25-year-old Dandenong South man was taken to hospital under police guard for a non-life-threatening injury.

He was later charged by Homicide Squad officers with murder.

The man was remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 September.