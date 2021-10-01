Bring masses to the vaxes

-

Bicultural worker Hussain Rezaie has been doing his bit to boost Greater Dandenong’s Covid vaccine rate.

The South East Community Link (SECL) worker recently bussed 20 people from Afghanistan backgrounds to the temporary pop-up clinic in Springvale.

He is one of scores of bicultural workers making the Covid vaccine rollout more accessible to culturally diverse communities.

Among his roles is to educate people from the Afghanistan community about vaccine “myths” and side effects.

Mr Rezaie also helps people to speak with health professionals, book vaccines, get transport to vaccine clinics as well as providing emergency relief packages to eligible clients.

Meanwhile, Cornerstone Contact Centre has been hosting Covid vaccines sessions for vulnerable community members.

Last month, a St Vincent’s Health mobile immunization clinic attended during an emergency relief session.

A second session for asylum seeks was supported by EACH Community Health.

“We continue to provide emergency relief during this extended lockdown, and it has been wonderful to connect with and support many new local families,” Cornerstone CEO Naomi Paterson said in the centre’s monthly newsletter.

“I want to extend my thanks to the many supporters who have contributed to the emergency relief program through donations of funds and pantry items.

“The care that each of you show to our community is a great blessing and encouragement.”

To book Mr Rezaie’s services, contact 0401 213 374 or hrezaie@secl.org.au.