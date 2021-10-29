Taking stock in ‘hard times’

-

A community pantry to supply food for people-in-need has been installed at a Springvale college.

In the depths of Covid lockdown in Term 3 last year, Killester College’s year 11 VCAL students saw a need to support community food banks.

“The VCAL students were concerned about leaving a legacy after they had left Killester College and this need became stronger when Covid-19 occurred and they were forced for long periods of time to be at home,” VET/VCAL coordinator Nicole Scott said.

Year 12 VCAL students Lea and Lily said the pantry aimed to help students and the community “when times are hard”.

Students pitched ideas for the Catholic independent girl school’s successful application for a Lynne Kosky Memorial VCAL Grant, as well as designing the pantry, its colours, sign and garden.

However, they were unable to help build the structure due to Covid restrictions.

Each year level are rostered to take turns in filling the pantry.

It’s designed to allow students and staff to fill or take from the pantry for themselves or a family in need.

The pantry will also supply charities such as Joey’s Van, St Vinnies and the Brigidine Asylum Seekers Project.