Speaking out for change

by Danielle Kutchel

A Mt Hira College student has won a prestigious speaking prize for a passionate and eloquent presentation on a topic close to her heart.

Grade six student Joman Mesleh took out first prize in the grade five to six category of the 2021 Parliament Prize for her entry examining racism in schools.

The competition required entrants to present a 90-second ‘Member’s Statement’ – a recorded speech as though they were an MP.

Joman said she chose racism as her topic because she thinks it’s a particularly important issue for schools to be aware of.

“I haven’t experienced anything significant, for which I’m fortunate, but I have seen it happen to many people before,” she said of her own experience with racism.

Through her speech, she said she hoped to spread awareness “that this is an issue that needs to be solved”.

Joman’s entry was well-researched, using statistics from advocacy organisations.

In her speech, she questioned what we’re teaching students by letting racism continue unabated.

“School should be a place where all students feel safe and happy,” she said in her video.

To combat racism in schools, Joman said form teachers or principles could speak in assemblies to let students know it’s not OK to be racist, and that they can speak up about the problem by telling a teacher if they have a negative experience.

She hopes her entry will benefit students “dealing with this situation”.

“I hope it makes them realise there can actually be change,” she said.

Joman received $500 and a trophy for her win, as well as $500 for her school.