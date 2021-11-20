Fun for all

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Thrill-seekers are having a blast at the spectacular $2.5 million All-Abilities playground in Ross Reserve.

The attraction is designed for inclusive fun for children and adults of all ages and sizes.

It includes a double-run flying fox with an accessible harness seat, inclusive in-ground trampolines, an accessible ramp with slides, basket swings and climbing nets, and a tower with three giant slides and rope-net bridge.

There is also a five-bay swing frame with harness and sling seats, a Liberty swing and sandpit water play area.

The fenced playground is fully accessible with a circuit concrete path.

Former Greater Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan initiated the project in 2013 after parents of disabled children highlighted there were no all-abilities playgrounds in Greater Dandenong.

“Feedback from many residents, with children with a disability and without, was that many of our playgrounds were boring in comparison with other municipalities.

“This was a great opportunity to create the first mega-playground in Greater Dandenong.”

Stage 1 of the playground was officially opened by Premier and Mulgrave MP Daniel Andrews, Youth Minister Ros Spence and then-mayor Angela Long on 5 November.

It is joint funded by the State Government and City of Greater Dandenong.

Noble Park Revitalisation Board, Noble Park Community Centre, Sandown Lions Football Club, Springvale City Soccer Club, Noble Park Football Club Juniors, Land Design Partnership, Ethos Urban and Warrandale were involved in the building and design.