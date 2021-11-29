Streets decked with cheer

Christmas decorations are up in the streets and hubs of Greater Dandenong.

The attractions include giant Christmas trees up to nine metres tall at Springvale Community Hub, Multicultural Place Springvale and Aubrey Moss Reserve in Noble Park.

The giant Santa astride a reindeer returns to Harmony Square in Dandenong, with an illuminated Waterloo Star in Langhorne Place and a mural on the steps between Harmony Square and Lonsdale Street.

A life-size Nativity scene and an art installation appear in Dandenong Library’s display windows.

Roving performers will also enliven the business districts ahead of Christmas.