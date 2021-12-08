Looking Back

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

100 years ago

15 December 1921

Dandenong Boy Scouts

Allow me space in your valuable columns to draw the attention of the Dandenong citizens to the action of those responsible for arrangements made for the reception of His Excellency the State Governor, the Earl of Stadbroke, on the occasion of the opening of the Dandenong Show. Boy Scouts were not invited to act as bodyguard for His Excellency who, as those responsible for this unpleasant neglect know, is the Chief Scout for Victoria and also chairman of the Scout Executive Council of Control. Wake up Dandenong.

50 years ago

14 December 1971

The home makers

Out is ‘In’

For many reasons, there is now a range of home designs on the market which place as much emphasis on amenities outside as the comforts inside. Courtyards, patios, terraces, call what you will, they are regarded not as a luxury but as a necessity. To capture the full potential on indoor-outdoor living, home designers often recommend a concrete raft foundation so that both activities can take place on the one level. This does away with steps, allows an uninterrupted flow on from the indoor area to the popular “room without a roof“ and makes the home seem larger.

20 years ago

10 December 2001

Minister stays out of council dispute

The State Government will not hold an inquiry into the performance of the Greater Dandenong Council, as requested by the residents’ action group that included four former mayors. Former Dandenong mayors Frank Holohan, Christine Ware and Greg Harris, and former Springvale mayor Albert Blashski, were among nine signatories to a letter sent to Local Government Minister Bob Cameron asking for the inquiry. The group called for an informal or official inquiry into what it said was an ‘impasse‘ between the council’s staff and councillors, which threatened the city’s future development. But in a letter from Mr Cameron, the group was advised that the Government would not intervene.

5 years ago

19 December 2016

Busy Santa

Father Christmas arrived at Dandenong Market on Saturday 3 December pulled by a team of huskies. The bearded man in the red suit can be found throughout December in Santa’s Grotto located in the meat, fish, and deli hall from 11am until 3pm every market day until Christmas Eve.

