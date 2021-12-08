Charity springs from non-event

A pair of charities have received a pre-Christmas bonus from Greater Dandenong Council.

Kindness Community and Springvale Benevolent Society each received $7000 on Tuesday 30 November.

The windfalls derived from the cancellation of the 2021 mayoral charity dinner function due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cr Angela Long, who was the 2020-’21 mayor, said the $14,000 of unspent funds for staging the dinner was diverted to the charities.

The funds will support Kindness Community’s feeding of people who are homeless and in need, and the benevolent society’s food parcels and voucher program.