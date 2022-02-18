Welcome for new arrivals

A welcome event for recently-arrived residents from Afghanistan will be staged in Dandenong on Sunday.

The free event New Beginnings staged by City of Greater Dandenong seeks to connect the Afghanistan community in the South East to local arts and culture.

It also provides information on services such as housing, employment, food and material aid.

“Social inclusion and community participation are exceptionally important values Council upholds, and it is imperative that we support our newly arrived Afghan community members, so they feel welcome and supported,” mayor Jim Memeti said.

“Council is proud that this city is a refugee welcome zone and we hope events like this inspire others to celebrate inclusivity and to extend a helping hand.”

The event includes children’s activities, Welcome to Country, live performances by Afghanistan cultural groups and artists, a Halal barbecue and library tours.

It is supported by the Board of Imams Victoria, the Drum Theatre, Multicultural Arts Victoria, South East Community Links and Uniting Victoria and Tasmania.

No registrations are required for the event.

Covid-safe guidelines will be observed.

New Beginnings is at Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 20 February from 11am – 4pm.