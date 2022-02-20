Art of familiar faces

The faces and people of Greater Dandenong are front and centre of a national portrait competition.

Artists from around Australia are invited to submit portrait works in any medium for the ‘Seen’ exhibition and competition, which is staged by the City of Greater Dandenong Council.

The subjects must live, work or study in Greater Dandenong.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the exhibition and associated prizes were a great way to meaningfully support artists.

“The Seen portrait competition and upcoming exhibition is particularly important given the creative arts has been one of the industries most heavily impacted by Covid-19.

“Seen will showcase the array of people that make up our culturally diverse community and continue to highlight Greater Dandenong as a major player in the creative sector.

“We thank our generous event sponsors Zart Art, the Drum Theatre and the Star News Group.”

All submissions are judged by a panel of industry professionals, with a $4000 cash prize handed to the Open winner.

Secondary and primary school winners, as well as their schools, receive art material packs. The student prizes also include a live-show gift voucher at the Drum Theatre.

The People’s Choice winner receives art materials, a Drum Theatre voucher and an opportunity to exhibit in a Greater Dandenong public display space.

The Seen exhibition will be held at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong, from Tuesday 5 April-Friday 17 June.

The competition is free to enter. Up to two portraiture works can be submitted.

Complete an online entry form at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/arts-opportunities/seen by 3pm on Friday 11 March.

To enquire, email arts@cgd.vic.gov.au or phone 9706 8441.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/arts-opportunities/seen.