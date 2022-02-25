Repurpose your goods

A free collection service for unwanted electronic and household goods at Greaves Reserve in Dandenong will be held from 8am-1pm on Saturday 26 February.

Greater Dandenong residents can drop off up to 15 items by car or trailer but trucks will not be permitted.

The Reuse and Recycle drop-off day minimises landfill, in line with City of Greater Dandenong’s commitment to become more sustainable.

In 2021, residents saved 870, 000 kilograms of material from landfill via reuse and recycling council and community programs.

The last drive through recycle day, held in November 2021, resulted in 20,000 kilograms of items being recycled or recovered by charity groups.

Goods that can be recycled or donated include: TVs, computers, electrical appliances, whitegoods, furniture, mattresses, bicycles, homewares, clothes and linen.

Covid safe guidelines will be followed. Residents are to remain in their vehicles during the drop-off process.

Greaves Reserve is located at 2-20 Bennet Street, Dandenong.

For more information visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day