Outcry at Russia’s “aggression”

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has condemned the Russian Federation’s “breach of international law and aggression” inflicted on Ukraine.

“We stand united with our Ukraine local community members during this time as we all watch on in horror at what is occurring in their homeland,” mayor Jim Memeti said in a statement.

In a show of support, the council lit The Drum Theatre building in the Ukrainian national flag colours of blue and yellow.

He said the council was “appalled by the breach of international law and aggression shown by the Russian Federation on the people of Ukraine”.

“Greater Dandenong prides itself on being the most multicultural and culturally diverse municipality in Australia.

“We act on our values and extend understanding, tolerance, openness, empathy, and acceptance.

“Living together harmoniously in such a vibrant community is something we are all very proud of.

“We offer our support to our local Ukraine and Russian communities as we all seek peace and a hopeful swift end to the conflict overseas.”