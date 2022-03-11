Art lovers back March show

With a record 460 entries, the Noble Park Community Art Show has been hailed as a success.

Normally held in October, last year’s annual art show was rescheduled to 4-6 March due to Covid restrictions.

Noble Park Community Centre manager Therese Kennedy said bigger crowds and more new artists had swarmed to the event than ever before.

Visitors reported the event had given them a “real lift” out of Covid lockdowns, and had loved the “diversity” of artworks, Ms Kennedy said.

“We created a welcoming atmosphere with music and a couple of market stalls selling knitted items from our knitting group as well as a stall with plants and homemade jam and chutney.”

Eighteen winners accepted awards, including four encouragement awards.

“It was a great event for people of all ages and all abilities with winners aged between 7 and 94.

“We are very pleased with the outcome and are looking forward to the next show in October this year.”

Noble Park Community Centre also marked its 46th birthday during the art show’s final day.