Sapountzakis murder remains unsolved

The 29th anniversary of the 1993 murder of Emanuel Georgios Sapountzakis in Endeavour Hills has prompted Homicide Squad detectives to make a fresh appeal for information into the cold case.

Mr Sapountzakis’ body was located in scrubland by a passer-by about 8.30am on 2 March 1993 in an area off Greenbank Drive commonly known as the ‘Police Paddocks’.

The 26-year-old had been shot a number of times, resulting in fatal head injuries.

At the time of his death, Mr Sapountzakis had been working as a taxi driver.

About 3.30pm on 1 March, he attended his employer’s property in Wantirna to collect his blue Ford Falcon EA taxi for his shift.

Mr Sapountzakis received a number of jobs during this shift and continued to maintain contact with the black cabs’ communication depot.

About 2.03am he accepted a courier fare from Boronia to Dandenong and the in-car system indicated that the dispatch was completed at 3.29am.

This was the last confirmed contact with Mr Sapountzakis

At 7.28am a message was despatched via the black cabs query channel to contact the communications channel if Mr Sapountzakis’ car was sighted.

Around the time of this alert a witness located the cab on the Mountain Highway in Bayswater, outside the factory of Vulcan Australia.

The vehicle was locked, both amber roof lights were illuminated and the metre was still operating, indicating a fare of $127.80.

Some of Mr Sapountzakis’ personal belongings were inside the cab however there was no sign of him.

Multiple witnesses contacted Investigators after sighting Emanuel’s vehicle in and around Scoresby Road, Bayswater and Stud Road, Dandenong.

These sightings have assisted police over the years in establishing a timeline of Mr Sapountzakis’ movements.

At the time of his death, Mr Sapountzakis had been living in Clayton with his wife and two-year-old daughter.

He was also studying chemical engineering at Monash University while working six days a week as a taxi driver.

His family had migrated to Australia from Brazil in1971.

Despite a significant investigation over the past three decades, detectives have been unable to establish who is responsible for Mr Sapountzakis’ death.

Of particular interest is that the victim, on several occasions, was in possession of large sums of U.S. currency, a claim that has been supported by multiple witnesses who saw Mr Sapountzakis carrying the money in his pocket and wallet.

Homicide Squad detectives are keen to speak to anyone who sighted Mr Sapountzakis and his vehicle around the Police Paddocks on the night of his death to come forward.

Investigators would also like to speak to anyone else who has knowledge of who was responsible for Mr Sapountzakis’ death and why.

Police are hopeful that someone will be able to provide information which may lead to further avenues of enquiry for the investigation.

Police have also released a photo of Mr Sapountzakis and his vehicle as part of this appeal.

Anyone with information relating to Emanuel’s murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via crimestoppersvic.com.au/